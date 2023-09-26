Mass rejig in Tripura state bodies, new faces assume crucial posts

Agartala: In a surprise move, the Tripura government has reconstituted as many as 25 state-owned corporations and commissions through appointments of new chairpersons.

Senior BJP workers and MLAs who either missed out on being inducted in the state council of ministers or could not secure a party ticket to contest the elections had received plum posts in the state-owned bodies.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Among the major changes, Tripura Tea Development Corporation Chairman Santosh Saha and Tripura Commission for Women Chairperson Barnali Goswami had been relieved from their respective charges sparking speculations in the political circles.

Both Goswami and Saha are loyalists of the former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who had served in those positions ever since the BJP came to power in 2018.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Jharna Debbarma replaced Barnali Goswami as the Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, while BJP OBC Morcha leader Samir Ghosh was elevated to the post of chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation.

Former BJP MLA Krishnadhan Das was relieved from his charge of Chairman Markfed to put former TRTC (Tripura Road Transport Corporation) chairman Abhijit Deb into the saddle. Senior BJP leader and former Minister Jawahar Saha is appointed as the Chairman of the Tripura Horticulture Development Department.

It is worth mentioning here that during Biplab Kumar Deb’s tenure, Saha failed to get any attention from the party. He was the president of the party’s farmers wing–Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee has been appointed as chairman of the General Body of the Society for Management of Cultural Complex.

Apart from that, BJP leader and advocate Jasimuddin has been appointed as chairman of Tripura Minorities Co-operative Development Corporation.

BJP MLA from Manubazar assembly constituency Mailafru Mog got the post of chairman of Tripura State Co-operative Union.

BJP MLA from Kalyanpur Pinaki Das Chowdhury has been appointed as chairman of Tripura Scheduled Castes Co-operative Development Corporation.

Senior tribal MLA of the BJP and former Minister Rampada Jamatia has also been appointed as chairman of Tripura Scheduled Tribes Co-operative Development Corporation. He was the former Tribal Welfare Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Party secretary Ratan Ghosh was appointed chairman of the Gomati C-operative Milk Producers Union.

There has also been a change in the post of secretary of Tripura Sports Council. BJP activist Sukanta Ghosh will now hold the post. The appointment was made after a hiatus of six months.

The sitting BJP MLA of Santir Bazar Pramod Reang has been appointed as the new chairman of Tripura Forest Development and Plantation Corporation (TFDPC). MLA from Nalchar Kishore Barman has been appointed as the new chairman of Tripura Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited.

Former Chairman of handloom and handicrafts corporation Balai Goswami has been appointed as chairman of Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) Limited.

Young BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma of Chhawmanu has been appointed as the new chairman of Tripura Small Industries Corporation Ltd (TSIC).

Former CPIM MLA Moboswar Ali who unsuccessfully fought the last elections on a BJP ticket was rewarded with the post Waqf Board chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources said the changes made in the crucial positions are a part of the transition from former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led system to Dr Manik Saha-led set-up.

Also Read | Tripura police to ‘hunt’ for drug kingpins: CM Dr Manik Saha

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









