Tripura police to ‘hunt’ for drug kingpins: CM Dr Manik Saha

Agartala: According to the Chief Minister, the drug kingpins are the mastermind behind the movement and distribution of drugs and robust action against them is the need of the hour.

He also urged people to wage a social battle against drugs to wipe it out from society.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Dr Saha was speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar on “Nasha Mukt Tripura” organised to mark the NSS Day at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Sunday.

Describing the drug menace in the northeast as an international conspiracy to destroy the youth force, Dr Saha said, “Drugs and other narcotics substances that are being pumped in this country is part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy to weaken the country by destroying the Young generations. But, we can’t let them succeed. The society must stand against this evil and put up resistance with all its strengths.”

Elaborating further on the “Nasha Mukt Tripura” campaign, Dr Saha said distress calls from parents keep coming to save their children from the clutches of drugs every day. The government is trying its best to prevent the entry of drugs into the state but there is a section who are hand-in gloves with the smugglers.

“We have identified the route. The drugs enter Tripura through Mizoram. But, the real transporter is sitting somewhere in Myanmar. Based on the inputs, the police had been working in a diligent manner and recently they achieved huge success in seizure and arrests of some people,” he added.

Also Read | Nagorno-Karabakh: Longest war in post-Soviet space flares yet again

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









