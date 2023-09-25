Pradyot trains guns on CPIM for opposing TIPRA sponsored Bandh

Agartala: TIPRA Motha founder and Central Working Committee Member Pradyot Kishore Debbarman went all guns blazing against the opposition CPIM on Monday for opposing the strike called by his party in the ADC areas.

“The strike call of TIPRA Motha is being opposed by CPIM. Why? When CPIM fields its candidates in the state assembly, they approach us to support them. They tell us not to field our candidates for the sake of opposition in the elections. But when we try to speak out for the rights of indigenous people, they oppose it publicly in a press conference,” said Debbarman.

Stating that his party would not act as a subordinate of the CPIM, Debbarman said, “You people think we shall abide by whatever you say. That time has gone. We shall fight for our rights and would certainly take up our problems with the government of India.”

According to Debbarman, the movement of TIPRA Motha is beyond politics, while the CPIM only plays with the sentiments of tribal people.

“The CPIM thinks that we are doing all these things for politics. In reality, this fight is for the next generation of the Tiprasa community. You people did politics for so many years. What happened under your governance? Schools are running out of teachers, the Bangla script is imposed upon Kokborok speakers and writers. Today, we have power for lip service. The autonomy that states like Mizoram and Nagaland enjoy is nowhere to be found here. And CPIM’s 25-year rule is responsible for that,” said Debbarman.

The royal scion also said that the proposed strike on September 30 would happen for sure, even if CPIM opposes it. “All our activists are ready for the Bandh,” he added.

