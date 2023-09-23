TIPRA Motha calls 12-hours strike on September 30

Agartala: Principal opposition party of Tripura, TIPRA Motha, on Saturday announced a 12-hour strike on September 30 in a symbolic protest to press for their demand of “Greater Tipraland” and constitutional solution for the tribals.

Announcing the strike, TIPRA Motha Central Working Committee Member and founding chairman of the Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman said, “Through this strike that will be in force across the TTAADC areas, we shall convey a strong message to the Government of India. We shall draw the centre’s attention to our genuine cause and how our people are waiting for an early solution.”

When asked as to why he had to call for a strike when he had already said that talks are headed in a positive direction, Debbarman said, “I met the Home Minister of India a couple of times to discuss our demands. Had the government of India been skeptical towards our issues, the Home Minister wouldn’t have given an appointment to me. The government of India wants the problems to get settled. But the government has other responsibilities as well. They have a whole country to govern. This symbolic bandh is to mount pressure over the government of India and remind it that the indigenous people of Tripura want the solution to the injustice they have been subjected to”.

Urging his supporters and the public, Debbarman said, “This bandh is to deliver a strong message and each and every Tiprasa should extend their solidarity towards the Bandh to make it a grand success. We shall not hamper the essential Supplies rather than that there would be a total shutdown in the whole TTAADC area”.

Debbarman also explained as to why only ADC areas would be covered in the strike. “People living in non-ADC areas don’t have anything to do with our cause. Besides, the influence of TIPRA Motha is also limited in those areas. We don’t want to create any communal conflict because of the bandh. If people of non-ADC areas show spontaneous support towards our Bandh, then we shall welcome them wholeheartedly”, he added.

Also Read | Why delimitation is perceived as a threat to tribals in Tripura

