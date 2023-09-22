Why delimitation is perceived as a threat to tribals in Tripura
According to sources, after delimitation, the representation of the tribals in the state assembly which is around 33% of the state, assembly might dwindle further.

Agartala: Delimitation has been a hotly-contested topic across the country and for various reasons. In Tripura, however, it has taken a different turn. A recent statement of TIPRA Motha Central Working Committee member and founding Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman stirred a new debate over the delimitation of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies most likely to take place in 2026. 

But first, let us explain what Delimitation means. The Election Commission of India means “the act or......

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment