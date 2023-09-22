Why delimitation is perceived as a threat to tribals in Tripura

Agartala: Delimitation has been a hotly-contested topic across the country and for various reasons. In Tripura, however, it has taken a different turn. A recent statement of TIPRA Motha Central Working Committee member and founding Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman stirred a new debate over the delimitation of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies most likely to take place in 2026.

But first, let us explain what Delimitation means. The Election Commission of India means “the act or......