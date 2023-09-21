Tripura 4th in country to launch E-cabinet: Minister 

Agartala: The Tripura Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved the proposal of adopting paperless procedure for clearance of files in the civil secretariat. With the implementation of the new system, all official work would be done in digital mode, Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury told media persons.

Briefing the media after a day-long cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “We have discussed the nitty-gritty of the implementation at length. The process of digitising files and documents will commence soon. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will formally inaugurate the E-cabinet programme for our state.”

According to Sushanta Chowdhury, Tripura will be the fourth state, after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh, to start working in a paperless mode.

Describing the move as a progressive and eco-friendly step, Chowdhury said, “We know that the major source of paper is trees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all states to adopt a paperless mode of work to avoid unnecessary tree felling for paper manufacturing. Instead of paper, tablets and smart gadgets will be used for all purposes.”

Additionally, the minister stated that the cabinet had also approved a proposal to launch a special scheme for tribal development under the tribal welfare department.

“A whopping sum of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for the ambitious project that was among the poll promises we made in our manifesto. The project, named Chief Minister Tribal Development Mission, will focus on improving the living standards of tribal people through providing a comprehensive solution to the problems like unemployment, lack of skill, education, health and clean drinking water. Soon the tribal welfare department will start the registration of beneficiaries for the project”, he added.

