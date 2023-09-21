TIPRA's Pradyot sees delimitation as threat to tribal community

Agartala: Central Working Committee member and founding chairman of TIPRA Motha party Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday called the Tiprasa community to hold peaceful protests and exert pressure on the Centre to meet their demand for a “constitutional solution”.

According to Debbarman, if the Centre does not give any assurance before the proposed delimitation in 2026, the future of the Tiprasa community would be at stake.

“Whatever is required to be done should be done before the delimitation. After delimitation, all of us would confront an existential crisis if we fail to get a security for the constitutional rights of our Tiprasa brethren,” he said.

“This is why I feel that a movement should take place in participation of each and every member of this community setting aside the political differences to secure our future. We shall be able to deliver a strong message through the peaceful movement to the government of India and the whole country”, Debbarman told his followers through his usual style of an audio message.

Referring to state level leaders, Debbarman claimed that the attitude of the government of India is different than the state level leadership. “The talks with the Central government are progressing positively. But, at the state level there are some leaders who are trying to spread negativity. There primary motive is to break our unity and weaken our community as whole. If such situation persists what would be our position after delimitation,” he questioned.

He also urged the tribals society to join the movement to insure the future of the next generation. “Twenty years later, a youngman of our society should remember us with respect and he should have something to take pride for his forefathers. He should say that for them our future is secured. The time has arrived for the Tiprasa society to do something for the generation next”, said Debbarman.

