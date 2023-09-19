Talks for rights for Tripura's indigenous people in advanced stage: Pradyot

Agartala: Central Working Committee member and founder of TIPRA Motha Party on Tuesday said he received a positive response from the ruling party and the opposition parties at the national level regarding his movement for the constitutional rights of Tripura’s indigenous people.
Taking to his official social media handle, Debbarman said unlike the attitude of opposition parties in Tripura, Delhi leaders were quite positive towards his demand for the restoration of the constitutional rights of Tripura people.
“I have been getting a positive response from all sides, including the ruling and opposition, regarding the discussion on the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura in Delhi (Not the same in Tripura). I have made it very clear to all sides that I want to ensure the rights of our people first before anything else. If we can succeed in giving our people a better tomorrow, then all the criticism and pain that I have endured will have no meaning”, said Debbarman.
Earlier, in a Facebook live season for his followers, Debbarman urged the proscribed organisation still active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to lay down arms to strengthen the democratic struggle for rights.
“I want to tell all the people still associated with NLFT and living in the deep jungles, please surrender your arms and join the democratic movement. Taking up arms is not a solution to the problem. It rather complicates the process,” said Debbarman.
Regarding the talks between TIPRA Motha and the Government of India, he said, “Talks are in an advanced stage. Our community heads, MLAs and MDCs have attended several rounds of meetings with the official of the Home Department, Advisor to the North East affairs for the government of India AK Mishra and officials of the Home Department. The crux of the matter is that all should speak in the same voice for the community, keeping aside the party lines seeking constitutional solutions for the whole community.”
