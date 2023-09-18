Future of Bharat at stake without PM Modi: Tripura ex-CM Biplab Deb

Agartala: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and MP from the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said the future of Bharat would be at stake without Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If Modi is in the chair, all hurdles will wither away,” Deb told a party gathering organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kumarghat, under Unakoti district.

“The last mile delivery of welfare schemes has become possible because of Prime Minister Modi. When he became the Prime Minister, schemes like PM Awas Yoajana, Soubhagya Yojana, and Ayushman Yojana could reach people who deserve it the most. Just because Prime Minister Modi is at the helm of affairs, Tripura has scaled new heights of connectivity and development. As soon as the BJP came to power in 2014, the country got a new direction towards sustainable growth and progress,” Deb said.

Deb and Cabinet Minister from Haryana, Sandeep Singh, attended the ‘Namo Vikas Utsav’ organised by Bhagaban Chandra Das, the MLA from the Pabiacherra assembly constituency, at the Kumarghat PWD ground. Earlier, Deb performed a Puja at Kumarghat Bhabatarini temple for the wellbeing and sound health of the PM.

Launching a scathing attack on the INDIA alliance, Deb said, “The opposition parties, who often pass critical comments on PM Modi, have come up with a new formation called INDIA. I want to remind them that a simple change in name makes no sense when the entire structure appears similar to the UPA that faced conclusive defeat in the hands of NDA.”

According to Deb, development activities like the distribution of over 13 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards, 3.37 lakh PMAY houses and massive connectivity booths through the expansion of railways became possible because PM Modi paid attention towards the Northeast.

“Tribal people constitute a substantial portion of Tripura’s total population. When UPA was in power, the total tribal welfare budget of the centre used to be around Rs 24,000 crore while today the total budgetary allocations for the tribal people at the national level stand at somewhere Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand. The numbers describe everything,” Deb added.

Stating that all tactics of the opposition alliance to win the hearts of voters would bite the dust, the former Chief Minister said, “The opposition alliance is all set to face a decisive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections slated next year and people of Tripura would prove that by electing two MPs from the party in the ensuing polls.”

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh and MLA Bhagaban Chandra Das also spoke on the occasion.

Deb also conveyed a cryptic message to his followers and said that he would neither leave Tripura nor will the state forget him.

“Wherever I have reached in my political career, it has become a reality because of the love and blessings of the people of Tripura. I was the first BJP Chief Minister of Tripura and am now a Rajya Sabha member that too from Tripura. I shall always be with my people,” said Deb, who recently took charge of Haryana as a BJP central observer.

His appointment disappointed many who expected Deb to return to a significant role in BJP’s Tripura unit.

