Tripura: Transpersons help woman deliver baby safely

Agartala: Compassion and humanity can go a long way in challenging society’s prejudices. Udaipur, the headquarters of the Gomati district of Tripura, witnessed one such act wherein Mustafa Sheikh aka Jhumur, a leader of the trans group, saw a pregnant woman convulsing in pain on the road.
Jhumur, who recognised the woman, called all members of her group, including Mamata Sheikh, Puja Purkayastha and Antara Purkayastha and shifted her to a residential area.
Later, they took her to the Tripura Sundari sub-divisional hospital for the required medical attention. The doctors, however, referred her to the District hospital located at Tepania.
Upon arrival, the doctors told Jhumur that the woman’s delivery date was weeks away. Finding no other option, Jhumur and her group members returned to their house with the woman.
But within 24 hours, the lady delivered a baby girl to their house. The newborn and the mother were immediately hospitalised at the Maharani Primary Health Centre.
As soon as the Gomati District Child Welfare Committee came to know about the incident, a team of ChildLine officials rushed to the spot and took over the custody of the newborn baby and the mother.
Speaking on the issue, Chairman of District Child Welfare Committee advocate Jhulan Chandra Das said, “With the help of civil administration and police, the ChildLine authorities have rescued a newborn baby and her mentally retarded mother from the residence of transpersons at Banduar radio station area.”
According to Das, the transpersons appealed to the authorities to keep the Child but due to legal obligations, it couldn’t be done straight away. “Just because they administered the delivery of the baby does not mean they don’t have the right to keep the Child. We have informed them about the legal process and directed them to submit an application for adoption. They have agreed to hand over the baby to the Child Line,” Das informed media persons.
Jhumur and her team members bid farewell to the baby girl at the Child Welfare Committee office as the newborn and her mother had been shifted to Sakhi One-Stop Centre.
