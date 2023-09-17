After dissent, reorganisation: TIPRA Motha gets new working committee

Agartala: The principal opposition party of Tripura—TIPRA Motha—has formed a six-member Central Working Committee (CWC) to take key party decisions on Saturday. As many as seven senior leaders were inducted in the committee, including former Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman.
A notification signed by the party president, BK Hrangkhwal confirmed the appointment.
Sharing his appointment notification on X, formerly known as Twitter, Debbarman thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility.
“I am indeed honoured and humbled. I will do my duties to strengthen and constitute the party from primary, regional, block, district and central committee in the next few weeks”, his post reads.
The committee comprises five more members apart from Debbarman: Party President BK Hrangkhwal, TTAADC Chairman Jagadish Debbarma, LOP Animesh Debbarma, former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma.
The Central Working Committee came into shape shortly after the two senior members of TIPRA broke away from the party, citing the whole shambolic state of the organisation.
Sridam Debbarma and Dinesh Debbarma, who were with the TIPRA Motha, will now work to revive the Tipraland State Party.
The formation of the new committee also bears significance as it marked the return of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman into the party’s decision-making body after a short hiatus. Apart from being a member of the Central Working Committee, he is also an elected member of the TTAADC from Takarjala assembly constituency.
