Special scheme for electrification of Bru hamlets in Tripura

Agartala: The Tripura government has initiated a special scheme to provide electricity to newly resettled Brus in 12 selected locations across the state’s eight districts, as disclosed by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath in an exclusive interview with EastMojo.

“A total of 12 new settlements are being established to accommodate the Brus who sought refuge in Tripura in 1997, escaping ethnic conflict in their home state of Mizoram. The electrification of these new hamlets has commenced under a dedicated scheme launched by the power department,” Nath stated.

Nath revealed that they have received 6,500 applications from the resettled citizens, with 2,000 connections already provided. “Certain hamlets situated in hilly terrain will receive power through solar microgrids. The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has been tasked with installing these solar grids as needed,” Nath explained.

Additionally, Nath emphasised their commitment to providing power connections to all families in Tripura within a specified timeframe. “The inclusion of displaced Bru migrants has expanded the consumer base of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited. Furthermore, nearly 24,000 families were left out of the initial phase of the Soubhagya Yojana scheme, which offers free connections to households. If these families and the Brus are included, every household in the state will have electricity. We have already ensured an adequate supply of poles and wires,” he emphasised.

Nath also highlighted the procurement of smart electricity meters to enhance transparency in the power sector. “These meters can connect to mobile phones, allowing users to remotely monitor readings. They also provide detailed statistics on power consumption patterns, improving billing transparency,” he added.

A total of six lakh such meters are being procured, with 1.5 lakh funded by the Asian Development Bank for power distribution modernization in Tripura, and the remaining 4.5 lakh funded by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

