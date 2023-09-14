Tripura ranks 4th in export preparedness: MoS Anupriya Patel

Agartala: Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Patel, stated on Wednesday that Tripura has secured the fourth position among the Himalayan states in terms of export preparedness.
During an interaction with the media following a review meeting of officials at the Sepahijala district headquarters, Patel said, “The primary goal of the government is to boost exports from this state. Tripura’s impressive fourth position in the export preparedness ranking of the Himalayan states reflects our commitment. My department, Industries and Commerce, is diligently working to improve exports and thereby increase employment in states like Tripura.”
She also mentioned that a roadmap for district-wise export potential is being developed for seven districts of the state. “A well-defined export plan is being prepared for each of these seven districts out of the eight in the state. This will significantly enhance the state’s export landscape,” Patel added.
In addition to the Industries and Commerce department, she reviewed the implementation of centrally funded schemes in the district. She explained, “As part of the North East outreach program, Union Ministers are visiting each of the North Eastern states fortnightly. In today’s meeting, I reviewed all the projects being implemented here through the central government.”
Praising the state government, the Union Minister said, “The state government is also complementing the efforts of the Central government through various schemes for the welfare of the public. Projects such as the Special Economic Zone, Border Mart, Unity Mall, and land customs stations are under the direct purview of the Industries and Commerce Ministry, and we will fully support the state government in providing better facilities.”
Sources said that the Union Minister advised the officials to remain focused on the Rubber and Bamboo sectors due to the abundant availability of raw materials.
