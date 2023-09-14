Agartala: Tripura’s Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy on Thursday said that setting up of old age homes in all districts in the state will not solve the problems faced by the elderly citizens till the people accepts them as an integral part of the society.

“Our parents raise us and make many sacrifices to make sure that their children achieve something in their lives. But the children don’t make the same sacrifice for their parents. In big Bungalows, one simple room for the parents seems costly to them and eventually elderly parents have to move to an old age home”, Roy told a meeting of his department at Agartala.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Saying that if the society does not change its behavior towards the elderly persons of the society, there would be no end to their plight.

“The state government has decided to set up old age homes in all the districts. In the days to come, we may have to think of coming up with more such facilities in the Sub-division level and if required, to the block level as well. But does it make any change? Opening new old age homes can never solve the problems”, Roy told the gathering of officials, corporators and Panchayat level representative who are members of the Social Welfare Department Standing Committees.

The Minister also flagged concerns over the functioning of children homes in the state. “We keep getting complaints against the NGOs running children’s homes in our state. In most of the cases, the allegations are related to the living condition of the inmates in those homes. When we contact the NGOs, they tell us that funds released by the government is not enough for the children staying there. But later we learnt that they are not dependent on the government grants alone. They get funding from other organizations and many people donate willingly for the children in need. Every single penny should be utilized properly for the children in homes because the whole society acts as a custodian to these poor children”, he added.

The Minister also described the social welfare department as the government’s biggest arm that reaches the last mile. “None of the beneficiaries of the department hails from a decent background. An amount of Rs 2,000 a month is given as social pension to those in need. I hope all of us work as a team to bring a bigger change in the society through our action,” he added.

Also Read | Tripura ranks 4th in export preparedness: MoS Anupriya Patel

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









