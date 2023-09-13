No decision on cabinet expansion yet: Tripura CM ends speculations 

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha no decision has been taken regarding state cabinet expansion. His statement came in the wake of speculations over the state cabinet expansion, given three vacant posts.

It was expected that once the by-elections were over, the vacant posts would be filled up in order to give the Dr Saha-led cabinet full shape. “Whenever any decision will be taken, you all will be aware of that well in advance,” Dr Saha told media persons.

The Chief Minister was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected BJP MLAs from Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies.

Both MLAs thanked the voters of their respective assembly segments for electing them as their representatives in the 60-member Tripura assembly. They also vowed to work hard for the public, setting aside all biases and personal agendas.

“We won 32 seats in the last assembly elections, and our ally IPFT won one seat. Due to some reasons, one of our MLAs had to resign from the post. So our total dwindled to 31. Now our total strength has reached 33, and along with our IPFT MLA, we have 34 MLAs in total in the BJP-IPFT coalition government,” he added.

Apart from Dr Saha, other senior members of the state cabinet and senior officials were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. MLAs of opposition CPIM and Congress did not turn up for the event, while Two TIPRA Motha MLAs joined the event. Tripura’s Leader of the Opposition, Animesh Debbarma, could not attend the event because of other engagements.

