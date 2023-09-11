Tripura: Several injured in clashes between BJP, TIPRA workers

Agartala: Several people, including the officer in charge of the Takarjala police station and TSR (Tripura State Rifles) troopers, suffered mild injuries following clashes between the supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and TIPRA Motha at Murarbari area under the Sepahijala district.

Local sources said the political face-off took place as an outburst of the tension brewing since morning surrounding an event where BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee was present at Jampuijala community hall, located close to the incident spot.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to reports, supporters of both parties scuffled when the BJP activists were returning home after the event. Two motorcycles and a scooter were vandalised in the clashes.

A team of police led by OC of Takarjala police station Rathin Debbarma rushed to the spot with TSR troopers to restore peace in the area.

However, two TSR Jawans and the OC were injured in the clashes.

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Jampuijala Jayanta Karmakar said, “So far no arrests have been made. All the video evidence of the incident is collected and scanned. Accordingly, police will initiate action against the perpetrators. An FIR is being registered in connection with the incident.”

TIPRA Motha MLA from the constituency Biswajit Kaloi blamed the BJP for the incident. He said that no TIPRA Motha worker intended to harm another political party.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

BJP Tripura State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, however, told media persons that it was a pre-planned incident. “We hope the police will take strict action as we have firm faith in the law enforcing agency,” he told media persons on being asked about the matter.

Also Read | Tripura: Why internally displaced Brus still want to vote in Mizoram polls

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









