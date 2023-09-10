Tripura athlete Rejina to represent India in World Combat Games

Agartala: Rejina Debbarma, a Muay Thai athlete from Tripura will represent India in the World Combat Games organised by the Global Association of International Sports Federation, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sharing the information, her coach Prasenjit Singha said he was overwhelmed by Rejina’s success and described it as a positive indicator of the state’s potential in combat games.

“She is from a humble background and very talented. I have been selflessly trying to develop this sport and I have seen many talented athletes. If they get proper training and an encouraging atmosphere they can hit big in their career,” said Singha.

Stating that financial constraints were a big impediment, he added, “Many talented athletes fail to pursue their sporting career in combat games due to the financial crisis. I am very thrilled and happy to see that at least one athlete from our state is selected in such prestigious combat sports.”

He also said Tripura athletes have the potential to make it to the Olympics one day. “Muay Thai is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and my dream is to make an athlete from Tripura compete in the Olympics in the near future for India,” he told EastMojo.

The World Combat Games will be in Saudi Arabia between October 26 and November 01, 2023.

“I am sure that your State Association should be proud enough that the hard work and dedication of your organization paid off and athletes from your State have been selected to represent India in the prestigious World Combat Games where all Combat Games like Boxing, Wushu, Karate, Sambo, Taekwondo, Sambo etc will be having their Competitions. This is for information that World Combat is organized by Global Association of International Sports Federation(GAISF) which is recognised by International Olympic Committee (IOC),” the selection letter of Debbarma reads.

