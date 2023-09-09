Agartala: A local court in Tripura convicted a 24-year-old on charges of sexually assaulting his mother and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Additional Session Judge Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict who had been found guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 376 for the heinous crime.

Speaking on the issue, additional public prosecutor Goutam Giri said, “The incident occurred on May 02, 2023. The convict reportedly committed the crime in the absence of other family members. On May 5, the victim lodged a written complaint with the Takarjala police station seeking action against her son.”

The police detained the convict remained in jail custody throughout the court proceedings. “Statements of at least 20 witnesses had been examined in the case, including the convict’s father, sisters and neighbours. Finally, the Court pronounced its sentence on Friday,” Giri told media persons.

Sources said the convict is a drug addict.

