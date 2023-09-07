Tripura by-polls: No response from EC, Left boycotts counting

Agartala: Peeved at not receiving any response to the demand for re-election in both the assembly constituencies that went to by-polls on September 5 last, the Tripura Left Front has decided to boycott the counting process.
The Left Front, led by CPI(M) as its major constituent, has announced that CPI(M) counting agents will not participate in the counting process.
Issuing a press statement, Left Front convenor and veteran CPI(M) leader Narayan Kar said that the polls in Dhanpur and Boxanagar were completely rigged, and thus the counting would make no difference in the results.
Kar said that on August 5, 2023, the Tripura Left Front held a press conference at 6 pm and announced that the by-elections for Boxanagar (constituency 20) and Dhanpur (constituency 23) have been rigged, making the polls a farce.
He further said that despite repeatedly notifying the Election Commission (EC) of the issues from the beginning of the polling, no effective measures were taken to prevent the widespread rigging. As a result, the Tripura Left Front demanded that the election in these two constituencies be cancelled and fresh elections be announced, he added.
Expressing his sharp disappointment over the silence of the EC even after 24 hours, Kar stated, “Surprisingly, after 24 hours of this demand, the Election Commission has not budged yet. Under these circumstances, it is amply clear that the motive of the Election Commission is questionable. In this situation, what is the point of thinking about counting the votes? Therefore, we have decided to boycott the counting of rigged voting on August 8, 2023.”
Also Read | Tripura: Voting turnout 89.2% in Boxanagar, 83.92% in Dhanpur
