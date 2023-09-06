Tripura: Voting turnout 89.2% in Boxanagar, 83.92% in Dhanpur

Agartala: The final voter turnout in the Boxanagar assembly constituency stood at 89.2 percent, while Boxanagar recorded 83.92 percent voting, according to the Election Commission‘s final report. By-elections for two assembly constituencies passed off peacefully on Tuesday. Despite allegations of violence against opposition party workers, the police maintained that only one incident of a political scuffle was reported in Dhanpur, resulting in injuries to six individuals.

Speaking on the issue, SP Sepahijala District B. Jagadisgwar Reddy said, “Only one incident was reported on the day of polling; otherwise, the entire process passed off peacefully, with no major incidents of violence. A total of six people received injuries, and their identity verification is underway. Political parties are accusing each other of sending outsiders to disrupt the polling process. We are verifying the allegations and counter-allegations before taking any strict action. All of them are in stable condition and receiving treatment.”

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha thanked both constituencies’ voters for their active participation in the democratic process and praised poll officials for their hard work. He said, “I extend my sincere thanks to the voters of both the constituencies and also the poll officials who worked hard to make sure that voters can exercise their franchise without any hassle. The voters have showcased the whole country as to how peaceful elections could be conducted”. He also appreciated the peaceful conduct of the elections and the high turnout.

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in both seats, emphasising their strong position in the polls.

Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, however, criticised the ruling party and the administration for turning the poll into a farcical exercise. He said, “Since the night before the day of the polls, intimidation and open threats against opposition party workers have become normal. The polls have been massively rigged, and we don’t believe the results of these elections will reflect the voice of the people.”

