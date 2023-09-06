Tripura: Voting turnout 89.2% in Boxanagar, 83.92% in Dhanpur

Agartala: The final voter turnout in the Boxanagar assembly constituency stood at 89.2 percent, while Boxanagar recorded 83.92 percent voting, according to the Election Commission‘s final report. By-elections for two assembly constituencies passed off peacefully on Tuesday. Despite allegations of violence against opposition party workers, the police maintained that only one incident of a political scuffle was reported in Dhanpur, resulting in injuries to six individuals.
Speaking on the issue, SP Sepahijala District B. Jagadisgwar Reddy said, “Only one incident was reported on the day of polling; otherwise, the entire process passed off peacefully, with no major incidents of violence. A total of six people received injuries, and their identity verification is underway. Political parties are accusing each other of sending outsiders to disrupt the polling process. We are verifying the allegations and counter-allegations before taking any strict action. All of them are in stable condition and receiving treatment.”
Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha thanked both constituencies’ voters for their active participation in the democratic process and praised poll officials for their hard work. He said, “I extend my sincere thanks to the voters of both the constituencies and also the poll officials who worked hard to make sure that voters can exercise their franchise without any hassle. The voters have showcased the whole country as to how peaceful elections could be conducted”. He also appreciated the peaceful conduct of the elections and the high turnout.
BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in both seats, emphasising their strong position in the polls.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, however, criticised the ruling party and the administration for turning the poll into a farcical exercise. He said, “Since the night before the day of the polls, intimidation and open threats against opposition party workers have become normal. The polls have been massively rigged, and we don’t believe the results of these elections will reflect the voice of the people.”
Also Read | Tripura bypoll: CPI(M) demands fresh polls on both seats
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The Freelancer: An intriguing tale of tragedy and the fight against ISIS
- Assam govt to plant one crore saplings on September 17: CM Himanta Sarma
- Eastern Himalayas on the global conservation agenda, plans to raise $1 billion
- Meghalaya: BJP leader HM Shangpliang submits resignation
- Mizoram: Over 2 kg heroin seized, 6 held
- Supreme Court to hear Editors Guild plea for protection in Manipur FIRs