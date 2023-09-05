Two receive mild injury, 60% turnout in first 6 hours of Tripura by-polls

Agartala: Over 60 percent voters on Tuesday cast their votes in the first six hours of polling in the by-elections for two assembly constituencies in Sepahijala district. According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, 61.61% polling is complete in Boxanagar while in Dhanpur turnout is reported to be 59.62% till 1 PM.

Tight security is in place in all polling areas, with significant voter turnout since polling stations opened at 7 am. The state election department reports no major technical issues, and half of the central armed forces are stationed at polling stations to ensure security.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Security forces have also carried out patrolling in areas that are categorised as sensitive. On the security arrangements, SP Sepahijala District B Jagadishwar Reddy informed EastMojo that no reports of large scale violence or poll malpractice is received by the police. “The situation is under control and elections are being carried peacefully in both the constituencies,” the SP said.

The District Magistrate of Sepahijala, Dr. Vishal Kumar, who is also the District Election Officer for the by-elections, mentioned a minor incident in the Taibandal area, resulting in mild injuries to two individuals, with further details awaited.

Predicting that the overall turnout of votes might cross 85 % the senior official said, “Around 60% of voting is complete in both the constituencies in the first six hours which is an impressive figure altogether. Now due to the scorching sun, the polling stations are looking less crowded but we hope the polling shall take pace in the later hours of the day.”

Visited various Polling Stations under 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur Constituencies and interacted with the voters who came to cast their vote and polling parties to ensure free and fair election.@SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP @ceotripura pic.twitter.com/udruoJkmdc — DEO Sepahijala (@DEO_Sepahijala) September 5, 2023

Regarding technical issues, Kumar stated that there were reports of VVPAT malfunctioning in one polling station and four EVM machines not working in the morning. Immediate steps were taken to resolve these issues, and polling resumed.

Meanwhile, the opposition CPIM has claimed instances of voter intimidation by miscreants affiliated with the ruling party in several areas. CPIM members, including Tribal Youth Federation central committee member Jayanta Debbarma and a CPIM polling agent, were hospitalised after an attack in the Mohanbhog area of Dhanpur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party seemed confident. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik said, “BJP will again create history because the people will vote for development.”

Also Read | Tripura by-polls: 18.71 % voter turnout in first 2 hours in two assembly seats

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









