Tripura by-polls: 76% voter turnout till 3 pm, 6 injured in stray violence

Agartala: An average voter turnout of 76 per cent was recorded till 3 pm of polling in the by-elections to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday, an official said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 59 booths in Dhanpur assembly constituency and 51 in Boxanagar and was scheduled to continue till 4 p.m.

Police said six persons were injured when they were allegedly attacked by some villagers at Mohanbhog in Dhanpur Assembly constituency.

The villagers set fire to five motorcycles, triggering tension, but the situation was brought under control, a police officer said, adding, the injured have been admitted to hospital and are out of danger.

“I urge the people to maintain peace during the polling and repeat the precedent of peaceful voting like of last assembly elections,” Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post.

BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain from there.

The Boxanagar assembly segment has 66 per cent minority voters of a total of 43,087 electors.

In the last assembly elections in February, the CPI(M) retained the seat.

The Dhanpur assembly constituency, once considered a stronghold of the Left, witnesses a fight between the BJP’s Bindu Debnath and Kaushik Debnath of the CPI(M). There are 50,346 voters.

The BJP won the seat for the first time in the assembly poll held seven months ago.

The Congress and the Tripra Motha did not field their candidates in the two seats for the by-polls.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

Votes will be counted on September 8.

