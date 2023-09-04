Tripura: Police apprehends troubled man who allegedly killed grandmother

Agartala: A mentally ill, marijuana-addicted man allegedly killed his grandmother on Sunday at his Santirbazar Ashram Tilla residence in South Tripura District. He was captured by the police near a hideout after fleeing the scene.
The deceased, identified as Khukurani Das (65), was brutally attacked with a kitchen chopper, leading to her death, police officials said. Her son, Dilip Das, discovered her lifeless body.
Even as the accused, Bijay Das, absconded from the spot soon after the locals raised a hue and cry, a police team led by SDPO Santirbazar, Sougata Chakma, apprehended him from a nearby hideout. It is stated that he is a regular marijuana user, and he was denied money by his grandmother for buying intoxicants, which led to a fit of rage, as revealed by a police source.
“The deceased was not a permanent resident of Ashram Tilla. She came to her son’s house to take care of her daughter-in-law, who is suffering from an illness. Bijay Das also returned to his house after a long absence,” local residents said.
They further said that the accused had spent a considerable time in a mental asylum for treatment and upon returning, used to tease and harass people in the locality.
“His father informed us that he received treatment in a prominent out-of-state hospital, but his condition never improved. He often engaged in verbal disputes or caused disturbances in the locality. His parents had also lost hope for his recovery,” another resident of the area added.
Local sources indicated that Bijay Das used to regularly smoke marijuana. A senior police officer investigating the case mentioned that a specific case had been registered against the accused.
The deceased’s remains were recovered from the spot of crime and sent for post-mortem.
