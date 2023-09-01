Tripura’s second border mart to open before Durga Puja

Agartala: The Kamalasagar border haat (mart) located in the Indo-Bangla borders of Sepahijala district will be reopened before Durga Puja. It could have started earlier but the elections in two assembly constituencies delayed the process, a senior official of the Tripura government has said.
Speaking to EastMojo, District Magistrate Sepahijala district Dr Vishal Kumar said, “We are trying our best to resume operations in the border haat. Once the elections are over, the remaining process will end the market will be reopened for the public. Most probably, we can restart the market before Durga Puja.”
Two functional border haats had been shut during the Covid-19 pandemic. The border haat located at Srinagar in South Tripura district was reopened a couple of months back. However, the Kamalasagar border haat remains closed.
There are around a hundred registered vendors from both countries who set up their stalls on the weekly market day. Thousands of people gather on the market days to buy unique products of both countries.
Seven more such marts are proposed for various parts of the state. The state government has already submitted a detailed project report before the Ministry of Industry and Commerce seeking approval for the ambitious projects. Two such projects are under progress at Dharmanagar and Kamalpur in North Tripura and Dhalai district. If the new projects are approved, all districts will have at least one such border trading point with Bangladesh, a senior official at the Industries and Commerce department has said.
