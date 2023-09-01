Tripura to set up pink toilets for women: CM

Agartala: The Tripura government has initiated efforts to install pink toilets for women in urban areas, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.
Asserting that the BJP-IPFT government has been giving priority to women’s safety and comfort, he said the number of self-help groups (SHGs) has risen from over 4,000 in 2018 to 50,000 in 2022.
“We will set up pink toilets for women in urban areas and an outlay (for it) has been earmarked in the budget,” he told reporters here.
“Be it domestic violence or some other crime against women, our government takes prompt action. CCTV cameras are installed across the city, and I keep a close eye on the functioning of these electronic gadgets,” he said.
Saha said he had last year promised to make education free for girl students up to the college level, and “it has been implemented”.
“Thirty-three per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and 50 per cent reservation for them to operate shops in government shopping complexes are some of the steps taken by us towards women empowerment,” the chief minister said.
He also said that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on drug trafficking and infiltration.
