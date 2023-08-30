Tripura: Trial run of Nischintapur-Gangasagar railway likely in September

Agartala: Trial run of the railway line connecting Tripura’s Nischintapur with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar railway station is likely to be held on September 9 or 10, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Initially, goods train will be introduced from Gangasagar to Nischintapur. Later it will be extended up to Agartala station, the official said.
Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with railway and IRCON officials on August 26. In the meeting, officials from BSF, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Customs, Immigration and National Informatics Centre (NIC) were present.
On August 27, Kumaran along with Tripura Transport Secretary U K Chakma and railway officials went to Gangasagar in Bangladesh to see the ground reality. On the same day, Kumaran and other officials took a gang car ride (trial run) from Gangasagar to Nischintapur.
“Additional Secretary in MEA, P Kumaran visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with the concerned officials to take stock of the preparedness for commissioning of the Indo-Bangla railway link connecting Nischintapur with Gangasagar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is handling the entire issue and they have targeted September 9 or 10 for goods train from Gangasagar to Nishchantapur”, said the official.
To commission even goods trains, there is a need to set up facilities for Customs, Immigration, Internet service and security, he said, adding the MEA will pursue the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs for Customs and Immigration facility at Nischintapur.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Both construction agencies – IRCON (Indian side) and TexMaco Rail Engineering (Bangladesh side) are ready to flag off trial goods trains on the newly built track from Gangasagar to Agartala either on September 9 or 10”, said an official of IRCON.
An amount of Rs 1,100 crore has been spent for the Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Agartala with Gangasagar, he added.
Also Read | Tripura: 12-hour strike causes major traffic disruptions on National Highway
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal DyCM unveils Anglo-Abor war memorial statue
- Assam: Angry women strip to protest eviction drive at Silsako Beel
- Why India needs better flood preparedness
- Specially-abled people to be exempt from motor vehicle tax in Bengal
- Tripura’s second border mart to open before Durga Puja
- Tezpur University develops Android App for writing Bodo