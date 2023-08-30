Tripura: Trial run of Nischintapur-Gangasagar railway likely in September

Agartala: Trial run of the railway line connecting Tripura’s Nischintapur with Bangladesh’s Gangasagar railway station is likely to be held on September 9 or 10, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Initially, goods train will be introduced from Gangasagar to Nischintapur. Later it will be extended up to Agartala station, the official said.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with railway and IRCON officials on August 26. In the meeting, officials from BSF, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Customs, Immigration and National Informatics Centre (NIC) were present.

On August 27, Kumaran along with Tripura Transport Secretary U K Chakma and railway officials went to Gangasagar in Bangladesh to see the ground reality. On the same day, Kumaran and other officials took a gang car ride (trial run) from Gangasagar to Nischintapur.

“Additional Secretary in MEA, P Kumaran visited Nischintapur railway yard and held a meeting with the concerned officials to take stock of the preparedness for commissioning of the Indo-Bangla railway link connecting Nischintapur with Gangasagar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is handling the entire issue and they have targeted September 9 or 10 for goods train from Gangasagar to Nishchantapur”, said the official.

To commission even goods trains, there is a need to set up facilities for Customs, Immigration, Internet service and security, he said, adding the MEA will pursue the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs for Customs and Immigration facility at Nischintapur.

“Both construction agencies – IRCON (Indian side) and TexMaco Rail Engineering (Bangladesh side) are ready to flag off trial goods trains on the newly built track from Gangasagar to Agartala either on September 9 or 10”, said an official of IRCON.

An amount of Rs 1,100 crore has been spent for the Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Agartala with Gangasagar, he added.

