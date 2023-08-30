Railway police arrests 6 Rohingyas from North Tripura

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway on Monday caught 6 Rohingyas at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura.
While checking the station, RPF and GRP teams noticed a group of suspicious people – 5 females and 1 male. They couldn’t show any proper documents when questioned, a press release from NFR stated.
During police interrogation, the suspects confessed that they came to India illegally and were staying in refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The Rohingyas were taken into custody and handed over to the Railway Police in Dharmanagar for legal action.
Between January and August 28 this year, a total of 232 illegal migrants (Rohingyas/Bangladeshis) have been arrested by RPF.
RPF personnel stationed at both railway stations and aboard trains are constantly vigilant, ensuring the prevention of unauthorised border crossings.
