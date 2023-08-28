Tripura: 12-hour strike causes major traffic disruptions on National Highway

Agartala: Vehicular movement collapsed in different areas of the state due to road blockades staged by activists of the Twipra Students’ Federation, an independent student body affiliated with NESO (North East Students’ Organisation).
According to police, road blockades are still in force at four locations on the national highway, impacting passengers’ movement.
Railways, however, have reported no disruptions. Speaking to EastMojo, Agartala station master Chandramohan Sahu said all trains are on time. “We have no reports of any blockades in the railway line. The traffic is normal,” Sahu informed EastMojo.
TSF activists also staged demonstrations at Agartala as well. The members of the student body blockaded the Abhoynagar Bridge and Radhanagar station. However, the blockades were lifted within a short period. Even as no impact of the strike could be seen here in the city areas, the long travel routes remain mostly closed for the dawn to dusk strike.
Speaking to EastMojo, Public Relations Officer Tripura Police Jyotshiman Das Choudhury said traffic in four locations has been crippled since the morning. “Some arrests have been made in a few locations. No untoward incident has taken place so far, and the situation is peaceful everywhere”.
The locations where blockades are still in place include Manu and Baramura on the Assam-Agartala national highway and Bishramganj-Udaipur and Bishramganj-Melaghar road. Security arrangements have been tightened in all these locations. Apart from the national highways, blockades have been staged on two important state highways as well, the official told EastMojo.
The TSF has called the 12-hour strike seeking implementation of Roman Script for Kokborok which is the most widely spoken language of the tribal communities living in the state. Barring two or three communities of the total 19 tribes, most of the tribals in Tripura communicate through either Kokborok or its offshoot dialects.
The demand for Roman Script for the language has been long pending and several political parties have also time and again raised the demand. TIPRA Motha Supremo Pardyot Kishore Debbarman and Tripura NSUI president Samrat Roy have also spoken in support of the strike called by TSF.
TSF leader John Debbarma said they had been compelled to take the drastic step as the demand for the Roman script has been neglected by the ruling dispensations of Tripura time and again.
