Tripura: Mother disrobed, son roughed up; cops arrest two 

Agartala: In yet another instance of violence against women, a woman was publicly disrobed and assaulted in the Shanmura area on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The woman’s son was also roughed up, and his head tonsured for allegedly stealing Rs 1,600 from a local shop, a police official said.

Police officials visited the area and arrested two people in connection with the incident. “The victim woman had registered an FIR with West Agartala women’s police station a day after the incident. As soon as the complaint was received, two accused persons were arrested. Both are locals,” Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, told EastMojo.

According to available information, the woman’s family attended an arbitration meeting in the locality. A local shopkeeper alleged that her son stole Rs 1,600 from the shop. They were publicly humiliated, and when they tried to resist, the family was physically assaulted.

The teenage boy, accused of stealing the money, said the perpetrators were in an inebriated condition and shouting expletives at his mother. “She was begging for mercy, but they were raining repeated blows on her. When I tried to resist, they started beating me as well. They had tonsured a portion of my head as a punishment for the theft,” he told media persons at GBP hospital.

As the victim fell unconscious at the spot of occurrence, her family members rushed her to the GBP hospital for treatment. She is still under treatment at the hospital.

Sources also said due to the involvement of one influential local leader in the incident, police couldn’t take action on the day of the incident. On being informed, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha directed the police to initiate stringent measures against the culprits.

For the last couple of days, several incidents related to moral policing have posed a direct challenge to the state police’s commitment to curb crime against women. At Belonia under South Tripura district, a woman and her lover were tied to a pole and beaten black and blue for their illicit relationship. Within 24 hours of the incident, a similar incident was reported from Kailashahar in Unakoti District. Specific cases had been registered for these cases as well.

