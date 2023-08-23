Tripura: CPI(M) seeks support from Tipra Motha, Cong to defeat BJP

Agartala: In a bid to consolidate the anti-BJP votes for the September 5 bypolls in the two Assembly constituencies in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury held another round of meeting with the main opposition party, Tipra Motha, and Congress, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.
However, the meeting held on Tuesday night remained inclusive as Tipra Motha and Congress are yet to confirm their joint support for CPI(M) candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur.
“I had a meeting with opposition leader Animesh Debbarma and Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha to discuss the issue of preventing division of anti-BJP votes. They assured us of extending help but the final decision will be taken within the next 48 hours,” said a senior party leader.
Debbarma claimed the CPI(M) has sought help from Tipra Motha, which has 13 MLAs in the 60-member House.
“We told them that the CPI(M) unilaterally fielded candidates in both Assembly constituencies without our consent,” he said.
Asserting that Tipra Motha won’t support the ruling party in the bypolls, Debbarma said he assured the CPI(M) that they would discuss the issue of joint campaign within the party and let him know in 48 hours.
Debbarma said the party wanted to know the CPI(M)’s stand on Tipra Motha’s core demand of greater Tipraland before taking a final call of supporting the joint campaign.
Although eight candidates are in the fray, the stage is set for a direct battle between the ruling BJP and CPI(M) in both the seats. Neither the Tipra Motha nor the Congress has fielded candidates for the bypolls.
