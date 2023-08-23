Tripura by-polls: Opposition parties to issue joint appeal for voters

Agartala: The three opposition parties of Tripura will issue a joint appeal to the voters of the poll-bound constituencies in an attempt to display unity among opposition forces in the next few days, a senior leader of the opposition camp has informed EastMojo requesting anonymity.

The development came in the wake of the second meeting of the opposition party leaders at Agartala on Tuesday evening.

“Fruitful discussions took place during the meeting where leaders of all the parties have jumped to a conclusion that BJP should be prevented from expanding its strength putting aside the internal differences,” a senior leader said, shedding light on what transpired in the meeting.

The meeting was convened after the TIPRA Motha, and Congress party expressed disappointment with the Left’s move of unilaterally announcing candidates and moving ahead in the poll campaign unilaterally. Several statements of the Congress and TIPRA Motha leaders indicated that they did not have a fair idea about the internal political dynamics of the “poll adjustment.”

“Both TIPRA Motha and Congress will be a part of the joint appeal to be issued soon”, a political functionary who is privy to the development has said.

In the 2023 general elections, Boxanagar went to the CPIM and Dhanpur voted for the BJP. The CPIM hopes to snatch victory in the two seats with support from opposition leaders.

According to a CPIM leader, the results of the by-elections in Tripura would set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. The polls are on September 05, while the results will be on September 08.

