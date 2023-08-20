Tripura: TIPRA leader suspended for canvassing in favour of BJP candidate

Agartala: TIPRA Citizenship Federation (TCF), the non-tribal arm of Tripura’s principal opposition party TIPRA Motha, has suspended party leader Abu Khayer Miah for six months.

Mia, who also contested the general assembly elections unsuccessfully on a TIPRA Motha ticket from Boxanagar in March 2023, allegedly threw his weight behind BJP candidate Tofajjal Hossein and appealed to the voters to cast their votes in favour of the ruling party.

Since the BJP is ruling over the country and is in power in the state, if BJP candidates won elections from both constituencies, it would benefit residents.

He also claimed that his appeal was for the welfare of the state’s Muslim community. “Boxanagar is a Muslim-dominated constituency and a substantial constituent of Dhanpur’s total voters are Muslims. For the sake of the Muslim community that needs mainstream development, good education and the best infrastructure, I appeal to voters to vote for the BJP candidates in both constituencies,” Miah told media persons.

The TIPRA Motha leader also maintained that his appeal to the voters was his personal opinion and had nothing to do with his party’s political stance. “Since the party did not enter into the political contest and maintained a neutral position so far, all my views are personal and have nothing to do with the party’s standpoint”, Miah told reporters.

Meanwhile, briefing the media, the TCF took strong exception to the statements of Miah and initiated action against him. The general secretary of the TCF, Arup Deb, said the party opposes the views expressed by Abu Khayer Mia and finds his statements against the party discipline.

Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma also issued a video statement and announced that Miah had been suspended from the party for a period of six months. He said, “As soon as the video of him appealing to people to vote for the BJP reached us, the TCF raised the demand for stringent punitive measures against him. The party’s central committee decided he would be suspended from the party for six months. He will not participate in party activities and campaigns for the two assembly seats ahead of the polls.”

Decbbarma also said the party would announce their stand on August 22 next in a press conference.

