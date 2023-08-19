Tripura: Five NLFT militants surrender before police

Agartala: Five militants of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) BM group surrendered before police in Tripura’s Dhalai district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
The five militants identified as Kanta Mohan Tripura (45), Nakshatra Debbarma (32), Emang Debbarma (20), Getajoy Tripura (23) and Mansubar Tripura (25) surrendered before police on Friday, Superintendent of Police, Dhalai, Avinesh Kumar Rai told PTI over the phone.
The five were undergoing training in NLFT’s Silacherri camp in Bangladesh. They left the hideout and crossed the international border and surrendered before police, the SP said.
“We have received inputs that a group of NLFT militants based in Silacherri in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) deserted the training camp due to hardships and hostile conditions and is on the run to surrender. Accordingly, intelligence agencies contacted them somewhere in Kanchanpur in the North district just before Independence Day celebrations. Due to poor mobile network, we could not trace them thereafter”, Rai said.
“Finally, they contacted us after crossing the Indo-Bangla border in Chawmanu area and surrendered at Chawmanu police station on Friday. They all were taken into custody for interrogation”, the SP said.
“Although we could not thoroughly interrogate the surrendered militants to know the strength of the outfit, it appears 15/20 militants are in the hideout of Silacherri in Bangladesh”, Rai added.
