Tripura: Cong MLA writes to speaker for security, alleging threat to life

Agartala: Alleging that there was a threat to his life, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha wrote to Tripura assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, demanding security.
In a letter addressed to the speaker, Sinha said he received the threats because of his stand against ‘mafia raj’ in the Drinking Water and Sanitation (DW&S) Department in Kumarghat and Kailashahar in Unakoti district.
“They intend to attack and potentially kill me. Given the gravity of the threats and potential peril they entail, I am compelled to seek reassurance and support from the esteemed Tripura Legislative Assembly,” he wrote in the letter sent on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, he said, “Recently, tenders were floated for 60-70 works under the DW&S department. Of that, seven projects were in my constituency Kailashahar. Since the executive engineer of DW&S was hesitant to give a green signal for initiating the works, I lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Manik Saha. By this time, the executive engineer of Kumarghat cancelled the works for these seven projects.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Claiming that a mafia of the area was agitated after he lodged a complaint with the chief minister, Sinha said he also wrote to the state home secretary and director-general of police for security.
Pointing to the attack on him at Tillabazar in Kailashahar during an election campaign in 2003 in which his personal security guard was killed, the Congress leader said, “I hope the competent authority will take proper steps for my safety.”
Also Read | Is the Akhaura-Agartala railway capable of becoming a milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Women’s tribal forum stages protest in Delhi, seeks separate admin for Kuki-Zos
- Assam: 2 arrested for acting as conduits in trade of tiger skin, bones
- Nagaland’s Zuchobeni Tungoe to vie for Liva Miss Diva Universe India
- Manipur: Projects worth over Rs 5 cr inaugurated
- Tipra Motha, Congress not to field candidates in Tripura bypolls
- Tripura: BJP candidates file nomination papers, CM Saha leads nomination rally