Tripura: BJP candidates file nomination papers, CM Saha leads nomination rally

Agartala: The two BJP candidates for the upcoming by-polls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituency filed their nomination papers on Thursday to their respective returning officers.

Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury led the nomination rallies that witnessed the participation of thousands of saffron party supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “People of Tripura have witnessed a sea change in terms of the development and connectivity across the state. Highways, expanding railway networks, and international airports. Everything has become possible because of the double-engine government. I hope this time the people of Dhanpur and Boxanagar will vote for the double engine growth in their areas as well.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to the electorates of the constituencies to vote for the BJP candidates thoroughly and conclusively. The by-elections are on September 5. Even though the BJP emerged with a majority in the general elections to the state assembly in Dhanpur, the party’s performance was poor in the Minority dominated Boxanagar assembly constituency.

The CPIM MLA from the constituency Samsul Haque breathed his last in July, prompting the ECI to conduct by-polls. The BJP is betting again on Tofajjal Hossain, who lost to the CPIM candidate in the March elections. Speaking to media persons after filing nomination papers, Hossain refrained from calling his constituency a Left stronghold. “Once upon a time, Boxanagar was a Left stronghold, but that isn’t true anymore. Even they could win the seat in the general elections because of the transfer of votes from the Congress party. Had there been no alliance with the Congress, the CPIM in Tripura would have turned extinct. CPIM, this time, is set for an electoral drubbing here in the Boxanagar”, he said.

According to Hossain, the development-oriented governance model was first introduced in Tripura by the BJP, and now, voters are wise enough to understand the implications of their votes.

