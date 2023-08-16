Tripura: TIPRA not a factor in by-polls, says CPIM

Agartala: CPIM Tripura state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Wednesday expressed confidence in the party candidates, adding that TIPRA Motha would not be a major factor in the by-elections on September 5.
Choudhury was speaking to media persons shortly after the process of nomination submission by the CPIM candidates ended. “Those who have blindly followed a particular political party with a firm belief in its slogans have started realising their mistakes. They will certainly return to their old political system and I can say with all certainty that the results of these by-polls will be in favour of the Left candidates,” the senior CPIM leader told media persons.
Stating that more than 60 per cent of the electorates rejected the BJP in the last general assembly elections, Choudhury said, “The BJP could manage to scrape past the magic figure and formed the government with 32 seats, but in terms of vote percentage, they bagged less than 40 per cent votes. The general voters are clear: they no longer want to see this government in power. But due to division of votes, the BJP retained power.”
Meanwhile, the CPIM candidates from Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats, Kaushik Chanda and Mizan Hussain, filed their nomination papers.
