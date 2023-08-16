Tripura by-polls: BJP names candidates, Pratima loyalist gets Dhanpur seats

Agartala: Putting all speculations to rest, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura announced its list of candidates for the by-elections late on August 15. The party re-nominated Tofajjal Hossain as the candidate from Boxanagar assembly constituency and announced the name of Bindu Debnath, a new face, as its candidate for the politically-significant Dhanpur constituency.
CPIM veteran Samsul Haque had defeated Hossain in the March assembly elections. Haque’s sudden demise left the assembly seat vacant, prompting the ECI to conduct elections. On the other hand, the Dhanpur assembly constituency, where Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, emerged as the first anti-Left to win elections in the last 60 years, saw a dramatic chain of events leading to Bhoumik’s resignation within a couple of days of her election.
Party sources privy to the internal developments claimed that Bhoumik, now serving as a member of the Lok Sabha and holding an important portfolio of Union Minister, has visible differences with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. A section of MLAs heavily backed Bhoumik as the new Chief Ministerial candidate of the party after the polls.
The intervention of party top brass ended the dreadlock, and Bhoumik continued with her responsibilities at the Central level. Bindu Debnath, the candidate from Dhanpur, is a Bhoumik loyalist. Currently, he is the president of BJP Dhanpur Mandal. Speaking on the issue, a senior BJP leader said, “BJP northeast coordinator Sambit Patra visited the state recently and held a meeting with the senior BJP leaders.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
All names were reported to Patra, who conveyed the state unit’s message to the party parliamentary board. Following discussions, the names were announced on August 15 night. The nominations will be filed on August 17, the last day of submission”. The names of BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma were also discussed for the Dhanpur assembly constituency.
Also Read | Govt working for overall devp; target set at 8% this fiscal year: Tripura CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Is the Akhaura-Agartala railway capable of becoming a milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity?
- Who gains from Manipur violence and at whose cost? A fact-finding report
- Tales of patriotism and sacrifices from Assam’s tea gardens
- No peace in Manipur till 6,000 looted weapons are recovered: Cong
- Research team transforms skin cells into stem cells in major breakthrough
- In the future, we could snuff out cyclones but not without risks: Study