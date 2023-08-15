Maligaon: Three major railway stations in Tripura, namely Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Udaipur, will undergo significant redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 96.6 crores.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the revamping of these stations will provide modern world-class amenities to railway users in Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the country through a video conference on August 6, 2023.

These stations will be equipped with world-class amenities and travellers, including persons with disabilities, will find it convenient to avail themselves of the facilities offered by the revamped stations, a press release from NFR stated.

Drawing inspiration from the rich culture, these stations will be transformed into vibrant reflections of Tripura’s values. Environmentally conscious architectural design will be integrated into these stations to preserve the natural greenery of the state.

While the interiors of the stations will feature comfortable seating for passengers, the exteriors will artistically depict the essence of Tripura, NFR informed. The redeveloped stations will play a key role in enhancing economic activities, thereby improving the state’s employment indices, it added.

During the inauguration of the stations, the prime minister stated that the modernisation of these stations will will not only boost tourism but also stimulate economic activities in the surrounding areas and instil a sense of pride in one’s heritage. The Prime Minister added that it is the responsibility of the present government to connect the rail network with a better identity and a modern future.

