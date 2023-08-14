Tripura: Oppn unity comes a cropper; TIPRA, Cong not happy with CPIM

Agartala: The unity among opposition parties to take on the BJP may appear interesting, but in reality, bringing more than one party under the same roof is no less than a herculean task. Similar is the experience here in Tripura with the faltering opposition unity bid that has once again started.

CPIM’s release of the candidate list shortly after the poll announcement appeared to demoralise the TIPRA and Congress, both significant opposition parties.

Both parties are of the opinion that the CPIM did not consult them before announcing their candidates for the by-elections.

Speaking to EastMojo, senior TIPRA Motha legislator and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma said, “No discussion over seat sharing took place in the meeting in which I was present. The meeting was held for general discussion regarding the by-elections, to get a sense of what the opposition’s roadmap for the polls should be”.

Regarding the CPIM’s candidate list, he said, “Let the game be played properly. We may also have our candidates in the elections because there is an opportunity for withdrawal. I believe all three parties will sit together again to discuss and determine each other’s roles”.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha, on the other hand, called the CPIM’s decision “hasty” as discussions had not yet concluded.

“As far as I understand, the CPIM party acted hastily in declaring the names of candidates. They could have waited for some time and discussed the whole issue with us before making a public announcement. Things could have been handled in a much more collaborative manner,” added Saha.

When asked whether the Congress would also field their candidates for the polls, Saha responded: “We have an understanding with the CPIM at the national level, and they are part of the new opposition formation called INDIA. Instead of making a decision on our own, we have conveyed the entire issue to the All India Congress Committee and are waiting for their response”.

It is worth mentioning that Congress’s political proximity to the Left has caused resentment among a significant portion of Congress workers. As soon as the CPIM declared the names of their nominees for both seats, Tripura NSUI President Samrat Roy wrote a cryptic social media post criticising the Congress leadership.

Upon being contacted, Roy said, “I don’t want to delve further into what I have said. However, the Congress workers of the state will never accept this compromise for a party against whom they have fought for years”.

Also Read | Tripura CM holds meeting with party leader, BJP to contest both seats

