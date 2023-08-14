Tripura by-polls: Sambit Patra chairs poll meeting, candidates to be declared soon

Agartala: Senior BJP leader and the party coordinator for the northeastern states Sambit Patra on Monday chaired a crucial meeting of the party’s election committee of Tripura at the party state headquarters.
“All our views have been expressed. A message from the party’s state unit is also conveyed through Sambit Patra. We have a tradition that all announcements related to the party candidates come from the party’s parliamentary board. So, we have to wait for the official announcement,” said BJP Tripura Pradesh president Rajib Bhattacharjee.
When asked what issues are given priority for candidate selection, the senior BJP leader reiterated that it was not his prerogative. “Hopefully, within the next couple of days, things will be clear before all,” said Bhattacharjee.
The by-polls are on September 05 and the last date of nomination submission is August 17. The opposition CPIM has already declared its two candidates set to file their nomination papers with designated returning officers on August 16.
BJP insiders said the name of BJP candidates would be out by August 15 night or early on August 16. “The BJP has maintained a tradition of filing nominations on the last day. There are fewer chances of any exception this time as well,” added a senior party leader.
