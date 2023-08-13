Tripura CM holds meeting with party leader, BJP to contest both seats

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Saturday held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the upcoming by-elections in the state.
The by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.
“Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior party functionaries – state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath to discuss the strategy for the byelection in two Assembly seats. This was a preliminary meeting and it was decided that the party will contest both Assembly seats”, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told the media after the meeting on Saturday.
Chowdhury said the party will start its campaign for the byelection from August 15 and the candidates for both seats are expected to be declared on August 17.
“The names of party candidates have not been finalised yet. It will be done in accordance with the party’s system. Yes, the candidates will be announced from Delhi”, he said, adding the party’s central leaders are expected to arrive in the northeastern state shortly.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP has 31 MLAs while its ally the IPFT has one legislator. Tipra Motha has 13 lawmakers, CPI(M) has 10 MLAs and Congress 3 legislators.
The last date for filing nomination is August 17 while scrutiny will be held on August 18 and the last date for withdrawal is August 21.
Also Read | Tripura hit by dengue, malaria outbreak; one dead
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of I-Day celebrations
- How climate change might trigger more earthquakes, volcanic eruptions
- Tripura CM holds meeting with party leader, BJP to contest both seats
- Protests in Assam against delimitation, AGP MLA resigns
- How much development is too much? The case of Guwahati City
- Security heightened in Manipur ahead of I-Day celebrations