Tripura by-polls: TIPRA, CPIM, Cong leaders attend 'unity' meeting

Agartala: The three major opposition parties of Tripura: TIPRA Motha, CPIM and Congress on Saturday held a closed-door meeting here in Agartala to discuss the roadmap of opposition unity ahead of the assembly by-elections in two politically crucial assembly constituencies.
A photo of the meeting that went viral on social media platforms featured CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition and senior TIPRA Motha legislator Animesh Debbarma, state Congress president Asish Saha and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and senior CPIM leader Manik Dey exchanging views.
When contacted, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha told EastMojo that the meeting marked the formal beginning of talks among the three parties on the common motive of opposition unity. “No political party wants to enter into the political contest alone because it may help the BJP score some brownie points. A united opposition might alter the calculation of the ruling party. A well-calibrated strategy with calculative risks can defeat the BJP in both seats,” said Saha.
According to Saha, more rounds of talks are yet to be conducted before arriving at a conclusion agreed by all. “Hopefully, the picture will be clear in the next two days”, the TPCC President informed EastMojo.
Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma, on the other hand, said that the meeting was for a discussion between CPIM and Congress, his party was also invited to the meeting.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“I don’t possess any decision-making power in the party. I was there to listen to what CPIM and Congress leaders have spoken about the opposition unity. My next responsibility is to make my party leaders aware of the proposals made by Congress and CPIM leaders to keep the opposition front united. The sole objective of the meeting is to prevent any split in opposition vote share,” said Debbarma.
According to Debbarma, the 2023 assembly election results pinpointed the aspirations of voters but due to some electoral miscalculations, BJP retained power. “The BJP got less than 40 per cent votes but still managed to retain power. On the other hand, the opposition bloc had bagged more than 60 per cent of the votes but fell short of the magic figures. The voting patterns have made it clear what people want,” said Debbarma.
Also Read | All steps taken for free, fair, peaceful Tripura by-polls: CEO
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura by-polls: TIPRA, CPIM, Cong leaders attend ‘unity’ meeting
- Sikkim: 98 youths get job orders on International Youth Day
- Tripura hit by dengue, malaria outbreak; one dead
- Arunachal scholar Tonyak Riba elected for course in Paris
- Nuclear war would be more devastating for Earth’s climate than cold war predictions
- How pineapples from Meghalaya made it all the way to Abu Dhabi