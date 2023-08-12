All steps taken for free, fair, peaceful Tripura by-polls: CEO

Agartala: Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjeet Agarwal said all possible steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful by-election in two Assembly constituencies – Dhanpur and Boxanagar scheduled to be held on September 5.
The CEO held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for the by-elections. The notification for the byelection to Dhanpur and Boxanagar has been issued.
“Returning Officers for two Assembly constituencies have been appointed for the byelections. Additional forces required for holding the byelection has been sent to the ECI … “, the CEO told reporters on Thursday.
Agarwal said the model code of conduct has come into effect only in poll-bound Sepahijala district. Each polling booth will be brought under webcasting to ensure transparent byelection.
Boxnagar Assembly constituency has 43,087, electors and 51 polling booths, while Dhanpur has 50,147 voters and 59 polling booths.
The last date for filing nomination is August 17. The scrutiny will be on August 18 and the last date for withdrawal will be on August 21. The counting of votes will be held September 8.
Dhanpur Assembly constituency fell vacant after Union Minister of State (MOS), Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the seat. CPI(M)’s Samsul Haque, who won the election from Boxanagar constituency, died in July.
