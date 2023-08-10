Tripura cricket body approves probe into floodlight graft allegations

Agartala: The Tripura Cricket Association on Wednesday approved a proposal to conduct an impartial inquiry into the multi-crore graft allegation in connection with the installation of flood lights at MBB Cricket Stadium.

The BCCI affiliated body has been in the news for over a month due to an ugly power struggle between two influential groups of office bearers backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the impasse showed no signs of a solution, the disputing groups moved the High Court earlier last month. The administrative stalemate was resolved as per the direction of the High Court, and official functioning resumed.

The High Court directed both the President and General Secretary of the body to work together and arrive at an amicable solution.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, TCA president Tapan Lodh said, “A general body meeting was convened at the MBB stadium hall in accordance with the direction of the High Court of Tripura. Several issues relating to the administrative restructuring came up for discussion during the meeting”.

On the corruption issue, he said, “Most of the members of the General Body have raised the demand for conducting an inquiry into the allegation of corruption related to the installation of flood lights at the MBB stadium. The issue was discussed at length, and no one has any objection to the investigation. We have already requested the state government to institute an inquiry and hence this has been vindicated in the General Body meeting, another letter will be sent soon”.

Lodh also added that as long as the inquiry continued, all related documents and files would remain in the possession of the President in sealed format.

Allegations of corruption were raised against TCA General Secretary Tapas Ghosh and Vice President Timir Chanda, who were both present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, three more decisions related to the reconstitution of advisory committee, selection committee, umpires committee; appointment of CEO; and policy decision on participating in national tournaments, were approved.

Also read: Come to court to resolve issue: Tripura HC tells cricket association

