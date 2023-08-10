Tripura bypolls: CPIM to declare candidates soon; Cong to follow

Agartala: CPIM party in Tripura is all set to declare its list of candidates by Sunday for the by-polls scheduled for two assembly constituencies—Boxangara and Dhanpur, CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Choudhury told EastMojo.

“We are prepared for the elections. If everything goes as per plan, the list of candidates will be declared by Sunday. It may even happen a day before”, Choudhury said.

When asked whether the political understanding with the Congress party would remain intact, Choudhury said, “It will be too early to say anything. Talks are underway”.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president, Asish Saha, said that the state leaders had a meeting at the party office to discuss election related matter in the presence of the AICC in-charge for Tripura, Szaritha Laitphlang.

“At the meeting, all our senior leaders have expressed their views on what should be the party’s stand for the ensuing polls. The minutes of the meeting has been forwarded to the AICC headquarters for an approval. We hope within next couple of days, we shall get the response,” Saha added.

To a query regarding formal talks with the CPIM, the Congress chief said, “Only after AICC’s nod we can come out clear as to what would be our role in the elections. If you ask me whether the CPIM and Congress leaders are in talks over the political issues, then it is a yes but official channels of talks in view of the elections are yet to be opened”.

Notably, the Election Commission of India had notified the by-elections in the state on Thursday. The polls are scheduled to be held on September 5 and the counting is slated on September 8.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, a total of 95,074 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the polls. The ECI data also revealed that the total number of female eligible electors stood at 45,124 while the number of male voters is 48,110.

There are 1,217 elderly voters (above 80 years of age), 160 in service voters and 463 voters from PwD category in the state.

