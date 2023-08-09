Tripura Congress MLA accuses TIPRA Motha of 'cheating' tribal voters

Agartala: Senior Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party of the state, claiming that tribal voters of the state were gradually realizing that the “so-called messiah” is a “cheater”. However, Barman did not name anyone in particular.
Criticizing the role of the regional political parties, he said, “We have seen more than a dozen regional parties in the state. The most common features of these parties, as I have observed is that they come with a specific demand and disappear after the elections. We don’t have any objections to the demands of any political party because the constitution offers the rights to raise slogan, but the intention of the party should not be to deceive its voters”.
Questioning the silence of TIPRA Motha on the 125th constitutional amendment Bill which is long pending in the parliament, Barman said, “It was the UPA government that realised the importance of socio-economic and political development of the tribal societies. The 125th constitutional amendment Bill was drafted keeping all these issues in mind. For the last ten years, the Bill has been put on hold by the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Delhi. And, it is quite interesting to see, the regional political party who brand themselves as the messiah of tribal people are maintaining a conspicuous silence on these issues”.
Dubbing the appointment of interlocutor for talks with TIPRA Motha as a poll gimmick, the Congress MLA said, “Before 2018 assembly elections, a high power modality committee was formed and IPFT celebrated it as their victory. They came to power with BJP and forgot everything for five years. I find this quite similar with the appointment of the interlocutor for talks with government of India”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“So far I understand, interlocutors are appointed to mediate talks between the government of India and proscribed or underground outfits. TIPRA Motha is an ECI recognized political party. What bars TIPRA Motha or the government of India to hold meetings officially. All these events are making things very clear,” he added.
The Congress leader was speaking at the inaugural function of a three-day party program to mark the world indigenous day. TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha said, “The main purpose the three day long program is to reach out to the tribal population of the state and include their demands in our political policies and programs”.
Also read: Tripura Assembly by-polls: Dhanpur, Boxanagar elections set for Sep 5
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Apex body of Hmar tribes supports United Naga Council’s rally
- Tripura Congress MLA accuses TIPRA Motha of ‘cheating’ tribal voters
- Himalayan Film Festival to boost local filmmaking through short film competition
- What is happening in Manipur can spill to Mizoram, Nagaland: JDU MP in LS
- Northeast will unite to make Modi PM for third term: Assam CM
- Manipur violence: Christian, Dalit bodies demonstrate in Punjab