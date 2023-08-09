Tripura Congress MLA accuses TIPRA Motha of 'cheating' tribal voters

Agartala: Senior Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party of the state, claiming that tribal voters of the state were gradually realizing that the “so-called messiah” is a “cheater”. However, Barman did not name anyone in particular.

Criticizing the role of the regional political parties, he said, “We have seen more than a dozen regional parties in the state. The most common features of these parties, as I have observed is that they come with a specific demand and disappear after the elections. We don’t have any objections to the demands of any political party because the constitution offers the rights to raise slogan, but the intention of the party should not be to deceive its voters”.

Questioning the silence of TIPRA Motha on the 125th constitutional amendment Bill which is long pending in the parliament, Barman said, “It was the UPA government that realised the importance of socio-economic and political development of the tribal societies. The 125th constitutional amendment Bill was drafted keeping all these issues in mind. For the last ten years, the Bill has been put on hold by the Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Delhi. And, it is quite interesting to see, the regional political party who brand themselves as the messiah of tribal people are maintaining a conspicuous silence on these issues”.

Dubbing the appointment of interlocutor for talks with TIPRA Motha as a poll gimmick, the Congress MLA said, “Before 2018 assembly elections, a high power modality committee was formed and IPFT celebrated it as their victory. They came to power with BJP and forgot everything for five years. I find this quite similar with the appointment of the interlocutor for talks with government of India”.

“So far I understand, interlocutors are appointed to mediate talks between the government of India and proscribed or underground outfits. TIPRA Motha is an ECI recognized political party. What bars TIPRA Motha or the government of India to hold meetings officially. All these events are making things very clear,” he added.

The Congress leader was speaking at the inaugural function of a three-day party program to mark the world indigenous day. TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha said, “The main purpose the three day long program is to reach out to the tribal population of the state and include their demands in our political policies and programs”.

