Tripura CM concerned over infiltration of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the state’s police brass in which the issue of illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis was discussed.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said Tripura is being used as a corridor by the Rohingya infiltrators from Bangladesh to either go to Delhi or Kashmir with the help of brokers.
“We had a detailed discussion on the illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into Tripura,” he told reporters after the meeting at Prajna Bhavan here.
Saha said he had recently visited Unakoti district to see how floods had caused extensive damage to the barbed-wire international fencing with Bangladesh.
“The river has changed its direction there causing extensive damage to the fencing. Now, infiltrators are using the damaged portion to cross the border. Police will enhance coordination with the BSF to prevent intrusion attempts,” he said.
Reiterating that the crackdown on drug menace will continue, the chief minister said police have already begun using drones to map ganja plantations for destruction.
“We discussed the issue and police are seriously tackling the drug menace. The kingpins of the drug cartels will soon be arrested,” he said.
Claiming that the state’s law and order situation is good, Saha said, “Tripura’s crime chart is among the lowest in the country according to the latest report of the National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB).”
“I feel proud to say that the state was witness to a violence-free election in February and the credit goes to the state police,” he said.
He said the state’s first cyber crime police station will come up by September.
