Tripura: Five, including two cops, injured in acid attack

Agartala: Five persons, including two police officials, suffered burn injuries on Monday morning after miscreants hurled acid bottles targeting a police van at the Shimna area under Sidhai police station in West Tripura District. The injured persons were rushed to GBP Hospital, Agartala, for better treatment, police sources said.
According to available information, a youth from Shimna was caught red-handed by local traders in the market and thrashed inhumanly in full public view on Sunday.
The incident aggrieved locals from the youth’s neighbourhood, prompting them to lay a siege around the houses of Prantosh Das, Kajal Das and Subir Das, who allegedly led the mob that roughed up the suspected thief.
A small team of cops arrived at the spot and rescued them. But before the police van could leave the area, acid bottles were thrown, inflicting severe injuries on the persons sitting inside.
Speaking on the issue, Prantosh Das pleaded innocence and said other traders beat up the thief.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“All of a sudden, several people came and attacked us. I tried to clear things with them, but they were not in the mood to hear anything. They didn’t even spare my wife”, he said.
Although we could not get a senior police official to speak on record, police sources said prima facie evidence suggests the incident was an act of retaliation.
“The way acid was thrown on the victims makes the crime grave and heinous. Police investigation into the matter is underway”, the source added.
Also Read | Act East policy has changed the face of northeast: Tripura CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man held in Guwahati after video of torturing mother goes viral
- Over 80 families evacuated from South Mizoram amid flood alert
- Tripura: Five, including two cops, injured in acid attack
- Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests against Assam Rifles
- Manipur violence: SC sets up former women HC judges panel to oversee relief & rehabilitation
- Editor’s Guild sends team to probe media reporting in Manipur