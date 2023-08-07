Tripura: Five, including two cops, injured in acid attack

Agartala: Five persons, including two police officials, suffered burn injuries on Monday morning after miscreants hurled acid bottles targeting a police van at the Shimna area under Sidhai police station in West Tripura District. The injured persons were rushed to GBP Hospital, Agartala, for better treatment, police sources said.

According to available information, a youth from Shimna was caught red-handed by local traders in the market and thrashed inhumanly in full public view on Sunday.

The incident aggrieved locals from the youth’s neighbourhood, prompting them to lay a siege around the houses of Prantosh Das, Kajal Das and Subir Das, who allegedly led the mob that roughed up the suspected thief.

A small team of cops arrived at the spot and rescued them. But before the police van could leave the area, acid bottles were thrown, inflicting severe injuries on the persons sitting inside.

Speaking on the issue, Prantosh Das pleaded innocence and said other traders beat up the thief.

“All of a sudden, several people came and attacked us. I tried to clear things with them, but they were not in the mood to hear anything. They didn’t even spare my wife”, he said.

Although we could not get a senior police official to speak on record, police sources said prima facie evidence suggests the incident was an act of retaliation.

“The way acid was thrown on the victims makes the crime grave and heinous. Police investigation into the matter is underway”, the source added.

