Tripura: 7 SSC aspirants detained with fake domicile certificates

Agartala: Tripura police detained seven SSC aspirants at Salbagan BSF frontier headquarters on Monday for possessing fake Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) as job credentials.

Police sources told EastMojo that all the accused, who were masquerading as Tripura residents, were residents of Bihar.

According to police, local jobs aspirants who had gathered for the interview at the BSF frontier headquarters initially singled out the fake certificate holders.

“They had unlawfully registered themselves as permanent residents of the state manipulating the government machinery with the help of the nefarious broker racket. This way, they can take advantage of the state quota allotted to Tripura for the central armed forces jobs,” sources said.

Soon after the locals identified the fake certificate holders, the police were informed. The fake certificate holders were then taken to the New Capital Complex police station for interrogation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had directed Chief Secretary JK Sinha to look into the malpractices and take remedial measures. Accordingly, all 23 sub-divisional magistrates were on high alert.

The first case of a fake certificate came to light on July 28 last when one Bihar resident was arrested by the police. He had reportedly registered himself as a permanent resident of Tripura in lieu of Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking on the issue, NSUI state President Samrat Roy, who acted as the whistleblower in the case told EastMojo that efforts are being made to meet Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to make him understand the gravity of the problem, but he alleged that the CM office did not respond despite repeated pleas.

“A total of eight arrests had been made. The police had already started an inquiry into the issue, but it is unfortunate to see that the Chief Minister is not responding to our request for a meeting. This issue is directly linked with the future of our state youth. The government must act proactively to break the unscrupulous racket of brokers,” he said.

Roy also informed that one person was arrested at Silchar with fake certificates claiming to be a resident of Tripura.

