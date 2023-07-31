Tripura CM inaugurates weekend tourist hub

Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the idea of a weekend tourist hub is innovative and it will attract travellers not only within Tripura but also from other states.
“The weekend tourist hub is seen in some states but it is new in Tripura. I hope that the first-ever weekend tourist hub will be a success in the days to come,” he said after inaugurating a new tourism facility in front of Ujjayanta Palace.
Saha said G-20 delegates, who joined the conference here, had appreciated the state’s rich tradition, cultural and tourism destinations.
“Many of G-20 delegates told me that they were not aware of so many splendid tourist spots in Tripura. They were excited to see the Ujjayanta Palace and came across the Manikya dynasty’s rule spanning over 500 years”, he said.
Noting that the Centre has been extending support to boost tourism infrastructure under Swadesh Darshan I and II, Saha said the connectivity, which is a key factor to promote tourism, has improved significantly in the northeastern state.
The chief minister said the tourism department is working to introduce new facilities at the weekend tourist hub to ensure that people can spend quality time after a hectic work schedule.
Light and sound show inside the palace, boating facilities and food stalls have been made available for travellers at the weekend tourist hub.
Emphasising on maintaining tight security around the weekend tourist hub, the chief minister said the law enforcement agencies must take all possible steps for proper security.
“Law and order is very important in any tourist place. If something happens, tourists from outside the state will stop coming to Tripura. Therefore, the police must ensure peace,” he said.
Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the Indian cricket team’s former captain Saurav Ganguly is set to arrive in the state next month to work as a brand ambassador to promote tourism.
“When we approached Saurav Ganguly in Kolkata, he readily agreed to promote tourism because he has special love and affection for the tiny state. He is scheduled to arrive here next month to start work as a brand ambassador for Tripura tourism,” the minister added.
